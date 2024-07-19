Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $228,000 Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GXO. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Insider Activity at GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,035,659.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GXO has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

