Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Augmedix by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 19,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AUGX. Evercore ISI cut Augmedix from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Maxim Group cut Augmedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Augmedix from $8.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Augmedix in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company.

Augmedix Price Performance

Shares of AUGX opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of -0.27. Augmedix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 million. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 41.95% and a negative return on equity of 178.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Augmedix, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

