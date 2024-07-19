Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 3,350 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 270.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 265,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 193,512 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,071,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth $4,117,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 195,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 81,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oscar Health stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.07. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on OSCR shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Baird R W raised Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

In other news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $149,336.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $149,336.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 25,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $497,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,772.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,655 shares of company stock worth $1,589,006 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

