Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,220 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,481,000 after purchasing an additional 30,745 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDGL shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.50.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $279.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.13. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $299.98.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -27.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
In related news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 22,489 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.88, for a total value of $4,787,458.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 413,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,996,502.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total transaction of $239,668.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fred B. Craves sold 22,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.88, for a total value of $4,787,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 413,362 shares in the company, valued at $87,996,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,127 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.
