Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 439 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Textron by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXT opened at $92.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.04 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

