Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $295,000 Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 100.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Freshpet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Freshpet from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.76.

Freshpet Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $118.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 660.26 and a beta of 1.36. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $136.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $223.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.43 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $786,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,337,585.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 13,560 shares of company stock worth $1,701,580 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

