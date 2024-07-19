Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,577,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,267,000 after purchasing an additional 46,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 918,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,041,000 after purchasing an additional 114,989 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,716,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 842,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,402,000 after purchasing an additional 842,208 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 337.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 811,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,540,000 after purchasing an additional 626,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,522,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AAP. Bank of America upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

AAP opened at $61.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $88.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.30.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.93%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.