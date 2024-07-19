OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) CEO Sells $127,025.64 in Stock

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 111,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $127,025.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,206,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,954.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OPTN opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.12. OptiNose, Inc. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 million. Analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OPTN. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on OptiNose from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in OptiNose during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in OptiNose during the first quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in OptiNose by 34.0% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,038,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 516,730 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

