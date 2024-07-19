O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Cut to $1,250.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,113.36.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,028.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,014.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,040.75.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.