Organization of Football Prognostics (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$8.53 and last traded at C$8.53. 3,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 9,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.86.

Organization of Football Prognostics Stock Down 3.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.58.

Organization of Football Prognostics Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Organization of Football Prognostics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.63%.

Organization of Football Prognostics Company Profile

Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments.

