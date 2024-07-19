ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Gap Up to $10.99

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.99, but opened at $11.63. ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 80,410 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORIC

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. On average, analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $161,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.