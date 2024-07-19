Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEED opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56. Origin Agritech has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

