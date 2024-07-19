Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Origin Agritech Trading Up 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SEED opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56. Origin Agritech has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38.
Origin Agritech Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Origin Agritech
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Top Energy Stock Poised for Growth: Slow and Steady Wins the Race
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.