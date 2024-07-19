OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) by 180.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 28,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 3,151.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth $2,035,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics Price Performance

KIDS opened at $33.71 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KIDS shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

(Free Report)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.