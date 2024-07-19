Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report released on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.06 million during the quarter.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OR

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:OR opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 125.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,728,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,002,000 after buying an additional 501,485 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter worth $15,973,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 59,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,370,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.