Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OR stock opened at C$24.84 on Thursday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$15.42 and a 12 month high of C$25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.22. The company has a market cap of C$4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -85.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of C$60.75 million for the quarter.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.065 dividend. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.05, for a total value of C$110,270.50. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total transaction of C$748,140.00. Also, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.05, for a total value of C$110,270.50. Insiders sold a total of 48,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,670 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

