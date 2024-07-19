Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

OR opened at C$24.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$22.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52. The company has a market cap of C$4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.66, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$15.42 and a 12-month high of C$25.06.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of C$60.75 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.6398844 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.05, for a total transaction of C$110,270.50. In related news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total transaction of C$748,140.00. Also, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.05, for a total value of C$110,270.50. Insiders have sold 48,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,670 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

