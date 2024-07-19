Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.04 and last traded at $22.11. Approximately 2,807 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 40,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.95.

The Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (OVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to US short-term, investment grade bonds combined with a US large cap put spread strategy. OVT was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

