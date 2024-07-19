Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,276.57

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,276.57 ($29.52) and traded as high as GBX 2,560 ($33.20). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,535 ($32.88), with a volume of 82,983 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,400 ($31.12) to GBX 2,750 ($35.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,240 ($29.05) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Oxford Instruments
Oxford Instruments Stock Performance
Oxford Instruments Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a GBX 15.90 ($0.21) dividend. This is a positive change from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.90. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,886.79%.
Oxford Instruments Company Profile
Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Instruments
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.