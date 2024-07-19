Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,276.57

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,276.57 ($29.52) and traded as high as GBX 2,560 ($33.20). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,535 ($32.88), with a volume of 82,983 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,400 ($31.12) to GBX 2,750 ($35.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,240 ($29.05) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,391.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,495.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,276.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a GBX 15.90 ($0.21) dividend. This is a positive change from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.90. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,886.79%.

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.

