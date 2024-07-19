Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.59 and last traded at $23.58. 3,537 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 3,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.86.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Company Profile

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

