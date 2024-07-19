Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $208.00 to $215.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Packaging Co. of America traded as high as $192.86 and last traded at $192.63, with a volume of 12543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.98.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PKG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.33.

In other news, Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $880,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 19,323.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 30,145 shares during the period. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $2,003,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $766,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 269.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 20,244 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.15. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

