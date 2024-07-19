Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN) & Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Critical Survey

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) and Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ekso Bionics and Palladyne AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ekso Bionics -79.48% -95.36% -46.29% Palladyne AI -1,390.02% -74.87% -57.30%

Volatility and Risk

Ekso Bionics has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palladyne AI has a beta of 3.36, indicating that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ekso Bionics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Palladyne AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ekso Bionics and Palladyne AI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Ekso Bionics presently has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 380.77%. Given Ekso Bionics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ekso Bionics is more favorable than Palladyne AI.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.4% of Ekso Bionics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of Palladyne AI shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Ekso Bionics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Palladyne AI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ekso Bionics and Palladyne AI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ekso Bionics $18.28 million 1.29 -$15.20 million ($0.97) -1.34 Palladyne AI $7.29 million 7.33 -$115.59 million ($3.94) -0.51

Ekso Bionics has higher revenue and earnings than Palladyne AI. Ekso Bionics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palladyne AI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ekso Bionics beats Palladyne AI on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets. The EksoWorks segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeleton devices to allow able-bodied users to perform difficult repetitive work for extended periods. The company provides EksoNR, a wearable bionic suit and rehabilitation device that assists physical therapists and physicians to treat patients with acquired brain injury, stroke, and spinal cord injury; Ekso Indego Therapy, an adjustable and lower-limb powered exoskeleton; Ekso Indego Personal, a powered lower limb orthosis; Ekso Nomad, a power knee ankle foot orthosis; and Ekso EV, a wearable upper body exoskeleton that elevates and supports a worker's arms to assist with tasks from chest height to overhead. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

About Palladyne AI

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments. The company's software platform enables robotic systems to perceive their environment and quickly adapt to changing circumstances by generalizing from their experience using dynamic real-time operations without extensive programming and with minimal robot training. It serves customers from various industries, such as industrial manufacturing, warehousing and logistics, defense, infrastructure maintenance and repair, energy, aerospace and aviation, and others. The company was formerly known as Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation and changed its name to Palladyne AI Corp. in March 2024. Palladyne AI Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

