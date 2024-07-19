Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Rating Lowered by Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $325.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $350.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $325.59.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $323.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $319.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.55. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $201.17 and a 12-month high of $380.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 66,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.54, for a total transaction of $22,436,448.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,635,491.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,391 shares of company stock valued at $136,147,317. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.