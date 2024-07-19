Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Trading Down 3.5 %

PANL opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $104.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Institutional Trading of Pangaea Logistics Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 245.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Further Reading

