Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter.

Park Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE PKE opened at $14.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54. Park Aerospace has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $16.96.

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is 135.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Aerospace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKE. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Park Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

