Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter.
Park Aerospace Stock Performance
NYSE PKE opened at $14.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54. Park Aerospace has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $16.96.
Park Aerospace Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is 135.14%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Aerospace
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Park Aerospace
Park Aerospace Company Profile
Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Park Aerospace
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Top Energy Stock Poised for Growth: Slow and Steady Wins the Race
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.