Parkland (TSE:PKI) PT Lowered to C$54.00 at CIBC

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PKI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Parkland from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Parkland from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Parkland from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$51.23.

Parkland Stock Performance

TSE:PKI opened at C$37.97 on Thursday. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$34.85 and a 52 week high of C$47.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.21. The company has a market cap of C$6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.19. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of C$6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 3.1594793 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Parkland’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parkland

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$40.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,350.00. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

