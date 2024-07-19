Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) Shares Down 3.5%

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.81. Approximately 1,219 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 7,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69.
Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($3.70) EPS for the quarter.
Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in discovery, research, and development of treatments for central nervous system disorders, RASopathies, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic mitogen-activated protein kinase, or MEK inhibitor for use in the treatment of a range of RASopathies, including neurofibromatosis type 1 oncology indications.
