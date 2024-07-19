Patrick Edwardson Acquires 83,755 Shares of North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Stock

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Edwardson acquired 83,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £248,752.35 ($322,594.15).

Patrick Edwardson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Patrick Edwardson acquired 16,245 shares of North American Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £48,247.65 ($62,569.90).

North American Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NAIT stock opened at GBX 306 ($3.97) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 295.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 289.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The firm has a market cap of £420.29 million, a PE ratio of 15,250.00 and a beta of 0.70. North American Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 254 ($3.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 306 ($3.97).

North American Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About North American Income Trust

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. North American Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55,000.00%.

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

