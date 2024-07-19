Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.71.

PATK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Patrick Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 457.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,972,000 after acquiring an additional 297,381 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PATK stock opened at $118.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $125.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.47. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $933.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

About Patrick Industries

(Get Free Report

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.