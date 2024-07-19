Patterson-UTI Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 51,223 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 431% compared to the typical volume of 9,643 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,007,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,191,187.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $10.71 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 2.19.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Further Reading

