Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Avi Zeevi sold 10,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $59,785.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 483,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,723.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Itai Perry sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 233,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,834. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Avi Zeevi sold 10,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $59,785.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 483,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,723.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,806,285 shares of company stock valued at $9,837,589. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 27.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Payoneer Global by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 129,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 227,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 1.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 160,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 7.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYO opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.82. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Payoneer Global will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

