PayPal (PYPL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/18/2024 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/11/2024 – PayPal had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2024 – PayPal was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2024 – PayPal had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2024 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

6/24/2024 – PayPal had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

6/18/2024 – PayPal was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/13/2024 – PayPal had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

6/10/2024 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/10/2024 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $79.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – PayPal is now covered by analysts at New Street Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

5/30/2024 – PayPal was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/30/2024 – PayPal was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $68.00.

5/21/2024 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $60.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average of $62.20. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54. The company has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

Institutional Trading of PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

