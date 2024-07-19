Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Insider Sally Johnson Sells 66,708 Shares

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) insider Sally Johnson sold 66,708 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 971 ($12.59), for a total value of £647,734.68 ($840,013.85).

Pearson Stock Performance

Shares of PSON stock opened at GBX 1,019 ($13.21) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 971.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 981.55. Pearson plc has a 12 month low of GBX 809.60 ($10.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,046.50 ($13.57). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,922.64, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19.

Get Pearson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Pearson from GBX 1,050 ($13.62) to GBX 1,052 ($13.64) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($15.17) target price on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pearson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,101.75 ($14.29).

Pearson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.