Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

MD stock opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $642.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $15.02.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,235,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,828 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter valued at $12,452,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,377,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 664,955 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,302,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 534,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 181,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

