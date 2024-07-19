PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $104.20

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $104.20 and last traded at $104.20, with a volume of 8722 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFSI. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $305.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.87 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 10.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 16,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,493,869.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,574,218.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 16,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,493,869.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,574,218.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total transaction of $931,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,414,668.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,865 shares of company stock worth $8,045,169 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1,529.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 139,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

