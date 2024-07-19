Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $3.08 Per Share

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Penske Automotive Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.09. The consensus estimate for Penske Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $13.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s FY2026 earnings at $14.08 EPS.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.20.

NYSE PAG opened at $158.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $137.95 and a 12-month high of $180.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. NDVR Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 35,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.70%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

