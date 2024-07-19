Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Downgraded to Neutral at Northcoast Research

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PNR. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

Pentair Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of PNR opened at $79.79 on Friday. Pentair has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $85.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.36 and a 200 day moving average of $78.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pentair will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In related news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Pentair by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,897,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,440,000 after purchasing an additional 131,745 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $173,280,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 352.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,577,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,695,000 after buying an additional 1,228,635 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,377,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,179,000 after buying an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,191,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,601,000 after buying an additional 392,785 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Further Reading

