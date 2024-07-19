Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 163.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Peraso in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock.

Peraso Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRSO opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33. Peraso has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $17.92.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by $0.55. Peraso had a negative net margin of 135.95% and a negative return on equity of 201.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. Analysts predict that Peraso will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peraso

In related news, Director Ian Mcwalter purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $127,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 101,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,582.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Peraso Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

