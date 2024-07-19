Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

PR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.69. Permian Resources has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $18.28.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts expect that Permian Resources will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Permian Resources by 2.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,409,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,677,000 after purchasing an additional 29,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 17.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,467,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,413,000 after buying an additional 4,148,519 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

