Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 132.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $11.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $654.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $17.02.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 33,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $396,698.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 377,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $50,689.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,518.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 33,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $396,698.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,427,042.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,074 shares of company stock valued at $575,147. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAT. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 7,464,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703,703 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,499,000. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,760,000. Catalys Pacific LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,592,000. Finally, Propel Bio Management LLC lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC now owns 869,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after purchasing an additional 426,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

