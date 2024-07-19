Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Down 5.8% After Insider Selling

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.8% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.41. Approximately 641,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 732,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

Specifically, insider Terrie Curran sold 33,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $396,698.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 377,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 33,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $396,698.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $50,689.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,518.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,074 shares of company stock worth $575,147 over the last three months. 24.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $654.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHAT. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Propel Bio Management LLC grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the first quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC now owns 869,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after purchasing an additional 426,880 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

