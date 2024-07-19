Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ (PHAT) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 150.45% from the stock’s previous close.

PHAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59. The firm has a market cap of $654.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.68. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $17.02.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 million. Research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $50,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,518.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 33,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $396,698.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 377,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $50,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,518.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,074 shares of company stock valued at $575,147. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after acquiring an additional 180,325 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

