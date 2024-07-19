Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Sells $43,206.80 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) SVP David Linetsky sold 1,820 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $43,206.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,655.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Linetsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, David Linetsky sold 66 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $1,302.18.

On Tuesday, June 18th, David Linetsky sold 41 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $787.20.

On Thursday, April 18th, David Linetsky sold 269 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $6,146.65.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of PHR stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.07. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 31.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The company had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.54.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 221.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,463 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,941,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,451,000 after purchasing an additional 716,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,199,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Phreesia by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 752,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,012,000 after acquiring an additional 224,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

