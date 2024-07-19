PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.36

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.36 and traded as low as $8.10. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 132,274 shares.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.99%.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 731.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 20,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

