PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.36

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.36 and traded as low as $8.10. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 132,274 shares.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.99%.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
