Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) dropped 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 1,139,481 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,437,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Pineapple Energy Stock Down 5.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Pineapple Energy alerts:

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($3.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by ($0.90). Pineapple Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.90) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pineapple Energy Inc. will post -11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pineapple Energy

Pineapple Energy Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pineapple Energy stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Pineapple Energy Inc. ( NASDAQ:PEGY Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 3.43% of Pineapple Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Pineapple Energy Inc engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pineapple Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pineapple Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.