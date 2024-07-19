Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PNFP. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.00.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $93.64 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $97.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.75 and a 200 day moving average of $81.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $428.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.59%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $9,339,778.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 153,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,144.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $9,339,778.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 153,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,144.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $5,829,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,039,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,161,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,598,000 after purchasing an additional 63,477 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 41.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,341,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,961,000 after purchasing an additional 985,694 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,647,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,951,000 after purchasing an additional 334,502 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,097,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,244,000 after purchasing an additional 26,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $83,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

