Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stephens cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Hovde Group cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of PNFP opened at $93.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $97.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.99.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $428.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.59%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $9,339,778.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 153,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,144.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $5,829,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,039,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $9,339,778.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 153,062 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle Financial Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

