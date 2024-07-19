Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Barclays

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PNFP. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $93.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $97.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.99.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $428.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 8.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 12.59%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $9,339,778.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 153,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,144.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $5,829,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,039,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $9,339,778.96. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 153,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle Financial Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.