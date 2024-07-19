Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target Raised to $101.00 at Truist Financial

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $87.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PNFP. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PNFP opened at $93.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $97.49. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $428.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.27 million. Analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $5,829,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,039,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $5,829,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,039,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $9,339,778.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 153,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,161,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,598,000 after acquiring an additional 63,477 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 41.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,341,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,961,000 after buying an additional 985,694 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,647,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,951,000 after buying an additional 334,502 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,097,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,244,000 after buying an additional 26,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $83,461,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

