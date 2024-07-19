Piper Sandler Boosts Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Price Target to $99.00

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $99.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank First Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ BFC opened at $89.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank First has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $93.50.

Get Bank First alerts:

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 million. Bank First had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Research analysts expect that Bank First will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank First Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. Bank First’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank First during the first quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank First by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank First by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank First by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 510,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.