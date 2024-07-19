Piper Sandler Boosts Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Price Target to $57.00

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.63% from the stock’s previous close.

WABC has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of WABC stock opened at $55.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $41.89 and a 1 year high of $58.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $78.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.34 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 48.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, CFO John A. Thorson sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $51,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $30,232.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,915.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John A. Thorson sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $51,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,297 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $9,515,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 19,752 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,155,000 after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $1,874,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

